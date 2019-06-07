Putin says 'role of dollar' should be revisited in global trade

SAINT PETERSBURG: Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Friday (Jun 7) renewed calls to revisit the role of the US dollar in global trade, speaking at an economic forum alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"It is obvious that profound changes call for the adaptation of international financial organisations (and) rethinking the role of the dollar which ... has turned into an instrument of pressure by the country of issue on the rest of the world," Putin said.

