Putin says Russia to raise minimum wage from May 1

TVER, Russia: President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday the minimum wage level in Russia will be raised from May 1 this year.

Putin, who is running for another presidential term in a March election, said the minimum wage should be raised from 9,489 roubles (£123) at present to be in line with the minimum cost of living, which now stands at 11,163 roubles.

