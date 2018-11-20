Putin says Russia will retaliate if US quits nuclear arms control treaty - agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday the Kremlin would retaliate if the United States withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty, Russian news agencies reported.

FILE PHOTO - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a ceremony to mark the completion of the sea part of the TurkStream gas pipeline, in Istanbul, Turkey November 19, 2018. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

Putin discussed possible Russian retaliation with top Russian Defence Ministry officials and added that the Kremlin was ready to discuss the INF treaty with Washington.

