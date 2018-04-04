Putin says S-400 supplies to Turkey is priority for cooperation - RIA

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that a contract to supply Russian S-400 missile systems to Turkey is a priority in military cooperation between Moscow and Ankara, Russian state-run RIA news agency reported.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin shake hands during a me
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin shake hands during a meeting in Ankara, Turkey April 3, 2018. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Source: Reuters

