Putin says S-400 supplies to Turkey is priority for cooperation - RIA
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that a contract to supply Russian S-400 missile systems to Turkey is a priority in military cooperation between Moscow and Ankara, Russian state-run RIA news agency reported.
