Putin says to meet South Korean leader in Russia in June

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that he plans to hold talks in Russia with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in June, and they will discuss tensions on the Korean peninsula.

Putin, who was addressing a group of foreign ambassadors in a speech aired on state television, warned that the situation in the world is worrying, but said he hoped that common sense would prevail.

He said Russia would respect all its obligations under international law and it would build constructive relations with foreign partners.

