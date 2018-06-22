Putin tells Moon - We'll keep working for Korean peninsula peace

Putin tells Moon - We'll keep working for Korean peninsula peace

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a news conference on the results of the SCO summit in Qing
Russian President Vladimir Putin in Qingdao, China June 10, 2018. Sputnik/Mikhael Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW: Russia intends to continue playing its part in the search for a solution to the weapons standoff on the Korean Peninsula, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in Moscow on Friday at talks with the visiting South Korean president, Moon Jae-in.

(Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Alison Williams)

Source: Reuters

