Putin tells US' Bolton his visit raises hope of restored relations

Russian President Vladimir Putin told John Bolton on Wednesday that the U.S. National Security Advisor's visit to Moscow raised hopes for a full restoration of relations between Russia and the United States.

FILE PHOTO: Russia&apos;s President Putin meets with U.S. National Security Adviser Bolton in Mosc
FILE PHOTO: Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia June 13, 2018. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS

Putin told Bolton that bilateral relations were "not in the best shape".

(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by John Stonestreet)

Source: Reuters

