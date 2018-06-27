Putin tells US' Bolton his visit raises hope of restored relations

Russian President Vladimir Putin told John Bolton on Wednesday that the U.S. National Security Advisor's visit to Moscow raised hopes for a full restoration of relations between Russia and the United States.

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin told John Bolton on Wednesday that the U.S. National Security Advisor's visit to Moscow raised hopes for a full restoration of relations between Russia and the United States.

Putin told Bolton that bilateral relations were "not in the best shape".

