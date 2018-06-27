Putin to meet US national security adviser Bolton - Kremlin

Putin to meet US national security adviser Bolton - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to meet U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton in Moscow on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

U.S. President Donald Trump departs from the G7 summit in the Charlevoix city of La Malbaie
FIle PHOTO: U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton carries a bag as U.S. President Donald Trump (not pictured) arrives to board Air Force One to depart for travel to Singapore from the Canadian Forces Base Bagotville, Quebec, Canada, June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Peskov said Putin was expected to bring up the issue of the "sad state" of bilateral relations.

