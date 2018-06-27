Putin to meet US national security adviser Bolton - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to meet U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton in Moscow on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Peskov said Putin was expected to bring up the issue of the "sad state" of bilateral relations.

(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by John Stonestreet)