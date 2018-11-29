Putin, Trump due to meet at G20 on Dec 1: Kremlin

FILE PHOTO: Trump and Putin at their joint news conference in the Presidential Palace in Helsinki
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands after their joint news conference in the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland July 16, 2018. Lehtikuva/Jussi Nukari via REUTERS/File Photo
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump are scheduled to meet for talks at 1430 GMT on Dec 1 on the sidelines of the G20 in Argentina, a Kremlin document seen by Reuters on Thursday (Nov 29) showed.

A Kremlin aide said on Wednesday that the two leaders would look for ways to break out of a deadlock in relations when they meet for talks that will touch on strategic stability, Syria, Iran and North Korea.

