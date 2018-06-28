Putin-Trump summit set for Jul 16 in Helsinki: Kremlin

MOSCOW: United States President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a summit on Jul 16 in Helsinki, the Kremlin and the White House said on Thursday (Jun 28), firming up the place and date for a meeting that had already been agreed on.

"The two leaders will discuss relations between the United States and Russia and a range of national security issues," the White House said in a statement.

Trump had said on Wednesday the meeting would likely take place after a Jul 11-12 summit of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) leaders and that the Finnish capital was a possible venue.

Moscow and Washington announced the time and place of the meeting simultaneously.

The two countries struck a deal on Wednesday to hold a summit soon.

Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov, speaking after Putin met US National Security Adviser John Bolton in the Kremlin, said the summit would take place in a mutually convenient third country and that several more weeks were needed to prepare for it.



Trump's national security advisor John Bolton met Putin in Moscow on Wednesday. The two discussed the details of the first full summit between the presidents.

US-Russian relations have hit lows not seen since the Cold War over Moscow's annexation of Crimea, its involvement in eastern Ukraine and allegations of political meddling, as well as disagreement over the Syrian conflict.

Since coming to power last year, Trump has sought to improve relations with Putin amid tensions between Moscow and the West.

Trump said this month that Russia should be re-admitted to the G7 group of industrialised democracies from which it was suspended after annexing Crimea in 2014.

That comment came at a summit which ended in sharp disagreement between Trump and his G7 allies.

The last, brief meeting between Putin and Trump took place in November 2017 in Vietnam during an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

After the NATO summit in Brussels, Trump will head to Britain to meet Prime Minister Theresa May and Queen Elizabeth II on Jul 13.