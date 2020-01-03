Former head of Iran Guards vows 'revenge' on US over Soleimani death

TEHRAN: A former head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards said revenge will be exacted on the United States for killing the commander of its Quds Force, Qasem Soleimani, in Baghdad on Friday (Jan 3).

"Soleimani joined his martyr brothers but we will exact terrible vengeance upon America," Mohsen Rezai, who currently heads the Expediency Council, wrote on Twitter.

Iran's top security body also called an urgent meeting on Friday over the the killing by the United States, semi-official news agency ISNA reported.

"In a few hours, an extraordinary meeting of the Supreme National Security Council will be held to review the murderous attack on the vehicle of General Soleimani in Baghdad that lead to his martyrdom," ISNA quoted its secretariat spokesman Keyvan Khosravi as saying.

Iran's foreign minister slammed the killing on Friday as a dangerous escalation and warned the United States would bear responsibility for the consequences.

"The US' act of international terrorism, targeting and assassinating General Soleimani ... is extremely dangerous and a foolish escalation," Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter.

"The US bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism," he added.