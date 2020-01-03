Congress not notified ahead of Soleimani killing: Senior US lawmaker

WASHINGTON: US lawmakers were not told in advance of the attack ordered by President Donald Trump that killed a top Iranian military commander, a senior House Democrat said late Thursday (Jan 2).

The strike conducted in Iraq against Iran's Qasem Soleimani "went forward with no notification or consultation with Congress", House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Eliot Engel said in a statement.

Soleimani was "the mastermind of immense violence" who has "the blood of Americans on his hands", the Democratic lawmaker said.

But "to push ahead with an action of this gravity without involving Congress raises serious legal problems and is an affront to Congress's powers as a coequal branch of government", Engel added.