Qatar defence minister meets Turkey's president Erdogan - ministry

CAIRO: Qatari Minister of State for Defence Affairs Khalid bin Mohammed al-Atiyya met Turkey's president Tayyip Erdogan in the presidential palace in Ankara, Qatar's Defence Ministry said on Twitter on Monday.

It added in a statement that they discussed the mutual relations between the two countries, and "the latest developments in the region".

