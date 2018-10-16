Qatar defence minister meets Turkey's president Erdogan - ministry

Qatar defence minister meets Turkey's president Erdogan - ministry

Turkish President Erdogan and Hungarian PM Orban hold a joint news conference in Budapest
FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan holds a joint news conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (not pictured) in Budapest, Hungary, October 8, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

CAIRO: Qatari Minister of State for Defence Affairs Khalid bin Mohammed al-Atiyya met Turkey's president Tayyip Erdogan in the presidential palace in Ankara, Qatar's Defence Ministry said on Twitter on Monday.

It added in a statement that they discussed the mutual relations between the two countries, and "the latest developments in the region".

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Alison Williams)

Source: Reuters

