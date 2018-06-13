Qatar extends US$500 million aid package to Jordan - official

AMMAN: The Gulf state of Qatar has extended a US$500 mln aid package to Jordan that includes investments, project finance and job opportunities for Jordanians, an official source said on Wednesday.

The aid package comes two days after Gulf neighbours Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates pledged US$2.5 billion of aid to Jordan to help the country's cash-strapped economy hit by a wave of protests over IMF-driven austerity measures.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)