Qatar in talks to buy Russia's S-400 systems - Tass

MOSCOW: Qatar is in talks with Moscow to buy Russian S-400 missile air defence systems, Tass state news agency quoted the Qatari ambassador to Russia as saying on Thursday.

"Talks about the subject are at an advanced stage," Fahad bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah said in an interview with Tass.

He added that Qatar was also negotiating purchases of military hardware for Qatari ground troops.

