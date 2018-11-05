Qatar rejects accusations of meddling in Bahrain internal affairs - Qatar foreign ministry

DUBAI: Qatar rejects accusations of meddling in Bahrain's internal affairs, Qatar's foreign ministry said in a tweet.

"The State of Qatar condemns that its name was mentioned in Bahrain's internal conflicts," the ministry said.

A Bahraini court on Sunday ordered life sentences for three senior opposition members, overturning a previous acquittal on charges of spying for Qatar.

