Qatar's Emir expresses support for Sudan stability as he meets Bashir

DOHA: Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said he supported Sudan's unity and stability as he met Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir on Wednesday, the Qatari royal court said.

Bashir arrived in Qatar on Tuesday amid near-daily protests that have broken out across Sudan calling for the end of his 30-year rule.

The two leaders discussed the "latest developments" and "challenges" facing Sudan as well the peace process in Sudan's war-torn Darfur region, the statement said.

(Reporting by Eric Knecht; Editing by Andrew Heavens)