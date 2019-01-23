Qatar's Emir expresses support for Sudan stability as he meets Bashir
DOHA: Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said he supported Sudan's unity and stability as he met Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir on Wednesday, the Qatari royal court said.
Bashir arrived in Qatar on Tuesday amid near-daily protests that have broken out across Sudan calling for the end of his 30-year rule.
The two leaders discussed the "latest developments" and "challenges" facing Sudan as well the peace process in Sudan's war-torn Darfur region, the statement said.
