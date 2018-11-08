Qatar's Emir to meet with Turkey's Erdogan on Friday - Turkish presidency

Qatar's Emir to meet with Turkey's Erdogan on Friday - Turkish presidency

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani will meet with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Friday during a visit to Turkey, the Turkish presidency said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Qatar&apos;s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al -Thani addresses the United Nations Genera
FILE PHOTO: Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al -Thani addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 25, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

In a statement, the presidency said the two leaders would bilateral ties and regional issues during their talks.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay)

Source: Reuters

