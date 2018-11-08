Qatar's Emir to meet with Turkey's Erdogan on Friday - Turkish presidency

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani will meet with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Friday during a visit to Turkey, the Turkish presidency said on Thursday.

ANKARA: Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani will meet with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Friday during a visit to Turkey, the Turkish presidency said on Thursday.

In a statement, the presidency said the two leaders would bilateral ties and regional issues during their talks.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay)