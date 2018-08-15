Qatar's emir to visit to Turkey - QNA

Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani plans to visit Turkey on Wednesday for talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, the emirate's state-run QNA agency reported.

The visit comes as Turkey's currency is ailing as relations with the United States deteriorated.

Turkey and Qatar have traditionally maintained good ties and Ankara has supported Doha in its conflict with Saudi Arabia and other Arab states.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)