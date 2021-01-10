Qatar and Saudi Arabia to resume direct flights

CAIRO: Qatar Airways and Saudi Airlines will resume flights between Doha and Riyadh from Monday (Jan 11) in a reopening of airspace as part of a political rapprochement in a three-year-old dispute.

Qatar Airways said via Twitter on Saturday it will resume flights to Riyadh on Monday, Jeddah from Jan 14, and Dammam from Jan 16.

It said the flights would be with wide-body planes including the Boeing 777-300, Boeing 787-8 and Airbus A350.

"We also look forward to resuming a strong relationship with our trade and cargo partners in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as the major airports in the country," the airline added on Twitter.

Saudi Airlines also tweeted that it too would resume flights from Riyadh and Jeddah to Doha from Monday.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt imposed a diplomatic, trade and travel embargo on Qatar in mid-2017 accusing it of supporting terrorism. Qatar denied that and said the embargo was meant to undermine its sovereignty.

Saudi Arabia and its three Arab allies agreed to restore full ties with Doha at a summit in the kingdom on Tuesday.



Red lights line the Qatari side of the Abu Samrah border crossing with Saudi Arabia on Jan 5, 2021, before its reopening as part of a deal to end a three-and-a-half-year rift. (Photo: AFP/KARIM JAAFAR)

​​​​​​​

Qatari vehicles crossed into Saudi Arabia through a land border on Saturday, Saudi state TV said.

"It's good the crisis has been resolved, and the warm welcome we had, and the happiness we see in our brothers," the driver of the second car to pass through the Abu Samra-Salwa crossing told Ekhbariya TV.



A UAE official this week said travel and trade links could resume within a week of the deal, but restoring diplomatic ties requires more time as parties work to rebuild trust.

Measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus are in place on both sides of the Saudi-Qatar land border.

All arrivals into Qatar crossing at Abu Samra must present a negative COVID-19 test, take a new test at the border and quarantine for one week in one of a number of selected hotels, Qatar News Agency said.

