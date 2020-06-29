Qatar to further ease COVID-19 curbs as infections pass peak

DUBAI: Qatar aims to further ease coronavirus curbs from Jul 1, allowing the limited reopening of restaurants, beaches and parks, as infections have passed their peak and the rate was subsiding, authorities said.

The nation of about 2.8 million people has the second highest tally of infections among the six Gulf Arab states, after much larger neighbour Saudi Arabia. It announced 750 new cases on Sunday (Jun 28), taking its total to 94,413, with 110 deaths.

In a statement late on Sunday, the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management said restaurants would reopen at limited capacity from Jul 1, as would public beaches and parks.

Public and private gatherings of a maximum of five people will be allowed, while employees in the public and private sector can work from office at 50 per cent capacity, it added.

Qatar, like other Gulf states, has seen the disease spread among low-income migrant workers living in crowded quarters, but had not imposed curfew.

This month, it allowed outbound flights and the re-opening of some mosques.

In a third phase of relaxation, scheduled from Aug 1, it will permit flights from low-risk countries to resume, malls to operate at full capacity and other markets at limited capacity

