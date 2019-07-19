Quake hits northwest of Greek capital Athens: Witnesses

ATHENS: A 5.1-magnitude earthquake shook the Greek capital Athens on Friday (Jul 19), sending people running from buildings in panic, witnesses said.

The European Earthquake Monitoring Centre recorded the quake's epicentre at 22km northwest of the city. Its website quoted a witness as saying the quake was "strong but fortunately not very long".

People stand outside a department store on the Syntagma Square following the evacuation of nearby buildings after an earthquake in Athens, Greece, Jul 19, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Alkis Konstantinidis)

Reuters correspondents saw people evacuating tall buildings in the sprawling city, and hundreds crammed into Athens's central Syntagma Square. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Seismologist Manolis Skordilis told Greece's Star TV: "The earthquake was close to the surface, which is why it was felt so much."

A fire brigade official said there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, although there had been calls asking for help in rescuing people trapped in elevators.

Damage is seen on the bell tower of Church of the Pantanassa at the Monastiraki Square following an earthquake in Athens, Greece, Jul 19, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Alkis Konstantinidis)

Electricity and phone connections were intermittent.

In 1999, the area of the epicentre, at the foot of Mount Parnitha, produced a 5.9-magnitude earthquake that killed 143 people.

