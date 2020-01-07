Quake rattles Puerto Rico, no injuries reported

MIAMI: A 5.8-magnitude earthquake shook Puerto Rico on Monday (Jan 6), toppling houses and causing power outages and small landslides but there were no reports of casualties, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake, just off the US territory's southern Caribbean coastline, was felt throughout much of the island, including the capital San Juan.

Some 250,000 customers were hit by electric power outages after the quake, which struck at 6.32am local time (1032GMT).

Houses damaged by a 5.8-magnitude earthquake are seen in Guanica, Puerto Rico. (Ricardo ARDUENGO/AFP)

Images posted on social media showed houses tumbled from their supporting pillars, cracks in walls, cars crushed under collapsed houses and small scale landslides.

Cars are seen under a collapsed house damaged by a 5.8-magnitude earthquake in Guanica, Puerto Rico. (Ricardo ARDUENGO/AFP)

The quake was the strongest of a series that have rippled through the island since Dec 28, and it was followed by at least eight aftershocks, officials said.

No tsunami alerts were issued.