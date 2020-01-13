Royal showdown: Queen to chair crisis talks over Meghan and Harry

FILE PHOTO: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit Canada House
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex react as they leave after their visit to Canada House in London, Jan 7, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Daniel Leal-Olivas)

SANDRINGHAM, England: Queen Elizabeth and her heirs will meet Prince Harry on Monday (Jan 13) to thrash out a plan for Harry and Meghan after the couple triggered a royal crisis by announcing they would be stepping back from their duties and spending more time in North America.

Prince Charles, heir to the British throne and Harry's father, and Prince William, Harry's elder brother, will attend the meeting at the queen's Sandringham estate in Norfolk, eastern England.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

Harry and Meghan's shock announcement that they would step away from royal duties and spend part of their time in North America has tipped the Windsor family into crisis by exposing divisions among senior royals and triggering a discussion about just what it means to be a royal in the 21st Century.

The couple consulted neither the queen nor Charles on the announcement, made on Instagram and their own website, a step seen as impertinent and premature by a family which traces its roots back through a thousand years of European history.

Harry and Meghan said they wanted to carve out a progressive new role for themselves and work to become "financially independent".

But it was unclear how the couple will become what royal biographers said was akin to being a "half royal" - and who will pay for their transatlantic lifestyles. Meghan has returned to Canada to be with their son Archie after the couple spent six weeks in the country in late 2019.

In a sign of just how tense royal relations have become, British newspapers said that Harry and Meghan could threaten to give an extensive interview to a major US network.

Source: Reuters

