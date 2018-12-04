Quora hit by security breach, 100 million users affected

CALIFORNIA: Question-and-answer website Quora said on Monday (Dec 3) its user data had been compromised, with about 100 million users affected by the security breach.

The breach was discovered last Friday, after a "malicious third party" gained unauthorised access to one of their systems, Quora said in a blog post.

Advertisement

Users' account information, including names, email addresses, encrypted passwords and data imported from linked networks when authorised by users may have been compromised, it said.

Questions and answers that were written anonymously were not affected.



Quora said it is in the process of notifying users whose data have been compromised. Potentially affected users have been logged out and their passwords invalidated.

It also said that the root cause has been identified, with steps being taken to address the issue. Law enforcement has been notified, it added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We're still investigating the precise causes and in addition to the work being conducted by our internal security teams, we have retained a leading digital forensics and security firm to assist us," Quora said.

"While the investigation is still ongoing, we have already taken steps to contain the incident, and our efforts to protect our users and prevent this type of incident from happening in the future are our top priority as a company."

