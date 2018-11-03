Raab confident he can get a Brexit deal that works for Northern Ireland

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab said on Friday he was confident that Britain could get a good deal with the European Union that worked for Northern Ireland, the only land border with the bloc.

LONDON: Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab said on Friday he was confident that Britain could get a good deal with the European Union that worked for Northern Ireland, the only land border with the bloc.

"We are confident we can get a good deal, good for all corners of the United Kingdom and good for every community here in Northern Ireland," he told broadcasters.

"We are in engaged in a negotiation process. We have made it very clear that whether it is the customs regime for the UK as a whole, or the wider economic integrity of the UK as a whole, we will not allow any proposals to be accepted that would jeopardise that - that is the crucial thing here."

