Raab confident he can get a Brexit deal that works for Northern Ireland

Britain&apos;s Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Dominic Raab leaves Stormont House
Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Dominic Raab leaves Stormont House in Belfast, Northern Ireland, November 2, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

LONDON: Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab said on Friday he was confident that Britain could get a good deal with the European Union that worked for Northern Ireland, the only land border with the bloc.

"We are confident we can get a good deal, good for all corners of the United Kingdom and good for every community here in Northern Ireland," he told broadcasters.

"We are in engaged in a negotiation process. We have made it very clear that whether it is the customs regime for the UK as a whole, or the wider economic integrity of the UK as a whole, we will not allow any proposals to be accepted that would jeopardise that - that is the crucial thing here."

(Reporting by Kate Holton and Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison)

