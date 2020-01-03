Reactions to killing of Iranian general in US air strike

BAGHDAD: Top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US air strike on Baghdad's international airport on Friday (Jan 3).

Soleimani's killing marks a dramatic escalation in the regional "shadow war" between Iran and the United States and its allies, principally Israel and Saudi Arabia, which could quickly ratchet up tit-for-tat attacks.



Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has warned of "severe revenge" for "the criminals who bloodied their foul hands with his blood".



Here are some international reactions to the killing:



CHINA FOREIGN SPOKESMAN GENG SHUANG

China on Friday appealed for restraint from all sides, "especially the United States".



"China has always opposed the use of force in international relations," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a daily press briefing.

"We urge the relevant sides, especially the United States, to remain calm and exercise restraint to avoid further escalating tensions."

He added that Iraq's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity must be respected.



US SECRETARY OF STATE MIKE POMPEO

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo posted a video on Twitter that he said showed Iraqis "dancing in the street" over Soleimani's killing.

"Iraqis - Iraqis - dancing in the street for freedom; thankful that General Soleimani is no more," Pompeo wrote, alongside footage of scores of people running along a road waving what appeared to be Iraqi flags and other banners.



FORMER US VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN

"This is a hugely escalatory move in an already dangerous region ... President Trump just tossed a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox, and he owes the American people an explanation of the strategy and plan to keep safe our troops and embassy personnel, our people and our interests, both here at home and abroad, and our partners throughout the region and beyond."

US HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI

The killing risks provoking a "dangerous escalation of violence", US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

"America - and the world - cannot afford to have tensions escalate to the point of no return," she added in a statement.

US SENATOR ELIZABETH WARREN, US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CONTENDER

"Soleimani was a murderer, responsible for the deaths of thousands, including hundreds of Americans. But this reckless move escalates the situation with Iran and increases the likelihood of more deaths and new Middle East conflict. Our priority must be to avoid another costly war."

US SENATOR CHRIS MURPHY

Murphy, a Democrat, said while Soleimani was "an enemy of the United States", the killing could put more Americans at risk.

"One reason we don’t generally (assassinate) foreign political officials is the belief that such action will get more, not less, Americans killed," Murphy said on Twitter.

"That should be our real, pressing and grave worry tonight."

Soleimani was an enemy of the United States. That’s not a question.



FORMER US AMBASSADOR TO THE UNITED NATIONS NIKKI HALEY

"Qassem Soleimani was an arch terrorist with American blood on his hands," Haley said on Twitter. "His demise should be applauded by all who seek peace and justice. Proud of President Trump for doing the strong and right thing."

