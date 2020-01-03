Reactions to the killing of Iranian general in a US air strike

Here are some reactions to the killing of Iranian Major-General Qasem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, in a US air strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport.

IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTER MOHAMMAD JAVAD ZARIF

Zarif said the assassination of Soleimani was "an extremely dangerous and foolish escalation."

"The US bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism," he said in a post on Twitter.

The US' act of international terrorism, targeting & assassinating General Soleimani—THE most effective force fighting Daesh (ISIS), Al Nusrah, Al Qaeda et al—is extremely dangerous & a foolish escalation.



— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 3, 2020





US SECRETARY OF STATE MIKE POMPEO VIA TWITTER

"Iraqis — Iraqis — dancing in the street for freedom; thankful that General Soleimani is no more."

Iraqis — Iraqis — dancing in the street for freedom; thankful that General Soleimani is no more. pic.twitter.com/huFcae3ap4 — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 3, 2020





FORMER US VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN

"This is a hugely escalatory move in an already dangerous region ... President Trump just tossed a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox, and he owes the American people an explanation of the strategy and plan to keep safe our troops and embassy personnel, our people and our interests, both here at home and abroad, and our partners throughout the region and beyond."

US SENATOR ELIZABETH WARREN, US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CONTENDER:

"Soleimani was a murderer, responsible for the deaths of thousands, including hundreds of Americans. But this reckless move escalates the situation with Iran and increases the likelihood of more deaths and new Middle East conflict. Our priority must be to avoid another costly war."

US SENATOR CHRIS MURPHY

Murphy, a Democrat, said while Soleimani was "an enemy of the United States," the killing could put more Americans at risk.

"One reason we don’t generally (assassinate) foreign political officials is the belief that such action will get more, not less, Americans killed," Murphy said on Twitter.

"That should be our real, pressing and grave worry tonight."

Soleimani was an enemy of the United States. That’s not a question.



— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 3, 2020





FORMER US AMBASSADOR TO THE UNITED NATIONS NIKKI HALEY

"Qassem Soleimani was an arch terrorist with American blood on his hands," Haley said on Twitter. "His demise should be applauded by all who seek peace and justice. "Proud of President Trump for doing the strong and right thing."

Qassem Soleimani was an arch terrorist with American blood on his hands. His demise should be applauded by all who seek peace and justice. Proud of President Trump for doing the strong and right thing. @realDonaldTrump 🇺🇸 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 3, 2020





MOHSEN REZAEI, FORMER COMMANDER OF IRAN'S REVOLUTIONARY GUARDS

"He joined his martyred brothers, but we will take vigorous revenge on America," Rezaei, who is now the secretary of a powerful state body, said in a post on Twitter.