Rebels release five prisoners in Syria's Ghouta - monitor, state TV

BEIRUT: Syrian rebel group Jaish al-Islam released five prisoners on Wednesday as part of a deal over the eastern Ghouta town of Douma, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The UK-based war monitor said the insurgents had kidnapped them from the nearby town of Adra around five years ago.

Syrian state TV separately said the army had freed four women and a man from the militants as part of "efforts...to liberate all the prisoners in Douma."

(Reporting by Dahlia Nehme; Editing by Hugh Lawson)