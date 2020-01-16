Record number of guns found at US airport checkpoints in 2019

WASHINGTON: Nearly 4,500 guns were discovered at US airport security checkpoints in 2019, marking a new record, authorities said Wednesday (Jan 15).

The number was a 5 per cent uptick from the previous year and was the highest in the 18-year history of the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

Of the 4,432 guns, which were found both in carry-on luggage and on passengers themselves, 87 per cent were loaded, the TSA said in a statement.

"The continued increase in the number of firearms that travelers bring to airport checkpoints is deeply troubling," said TSA Administrator David Pekoske.

The guns were discovered at checkpoints in 278 airports across the nation, with the highest rate occurring in Atlanta (323), Dallas/Fort Worth (217) and Denver (140).

Bringing a weapon to a checkpoint is a crime and can be punished with up to US$13,000 in fines. Guns can, however, be transported in checked luggage if the owner follows proper protocol.

In July TSA agents in Baltimore sized a missile launcher that its owner, a member of the US military, wanted to bring back as a souvenir from Kuwait. The weapon was not in working order, the agency said.