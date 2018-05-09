Records on CIA nominee will not be made public - key US lawmaker

CIA records on Gina Haspel, President Donald Trump's nominee to be the intelligence agency's next director, will not be made public, Senator Richard Burr, the Republican chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said on Tuesday.

Burr's committee will conduct on Wednesday a confirmation hearing for Haspel, the former deputy director of the CIA now serving as acting director. Ahead of the hearing, some Democrats have called for the release of more information about Haspel's record at the CIA, including any possible links to interrogation practices denounced as torture.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan and Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)