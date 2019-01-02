Regional observers endorse Congo's election - with caveats

KINSHASA: Election monitors from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) said on Wednesday that Democratic Republic of Congo's presidential election "went relatively well" despite chaotic scenes that prevented many from voting.

The SADC's qualified endorsement countered allegations by opposition candidates that the vote was marred by widespread irregularities and criticism by a senior U.S. lawmaker that the election was "neither free nor fair".

