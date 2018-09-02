Repeated blasts heard near Syrian air base - resident, TV channel

BEIRUT: Loud blasts were heard from the direction of Syria's Mezzeh military air base near Damascus early on Sunday, a resident of the city and a pro-Syrian government Lebanese television channel reported.

Syria has previously accused Israel of targeting the base, which Israel has not specifically confirmed though it has acknowledged carrying out air strikes in Syria.

Advertisement

(Reporting By Angus McDowall and Mohamed el Sharif; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)