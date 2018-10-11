Reports of planned Trump-Putin meeting not true - Kremlin

Reports of a planned meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump are not true, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

There are currently no plans for such a meeting, he said.

(Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Gareth Jones)