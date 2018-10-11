Reports of planned Trump-Putin meeting not true - Kremlin

Reports of planned Trump-Putin meeting not true - Kremlin

Reports of a planned meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump are not true, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Trump-Putin summit in Helsinki
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a joint news conference after their meeting in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

There are currently no plans for such a meeting, he said.

(Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Source: Reuters

