Republican congressman Meehan won't seek re-election after sex scandal - AP

WASHINGTON: Republican U.S. Representative Patrick Meehan of Pennsylvania, who used taxpayer money to settle a former staffer's sexual harassment claim, will not run for re-election, the Associated Press reported on Thursday.

Meehan told House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan of his decision not to run, AP reported, citing a spokesman for Ryan.

