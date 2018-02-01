Republican memo likely to be released Thursday - White House official
WASHINGTON: A Republican memo alleging anti-Trump bias at the FBI and U.S. Justice department is likely to be released on Thursday, a White House official said on Wednesday.
The FBI said earlier on Wednesday it had "grave concerns" about the accuracy of the top-secret House Intelligence Committee memo, challenging President Donald Trump's pledge to release it.
