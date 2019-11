REUTERS: ResTORbio Inc's said on Friday its lead drug missed the main goal in a late-stage testing in patients aged above 65 with respiratory illness.

The company said it will stop developing the drug, RTB101, for treating the respiratory illness, but continue to test the drug in other conditions, including Parkinson's disease.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)