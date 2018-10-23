Riyadh must punish all Khashoggi's 'savage' killers - Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday there were strong signs Jamal Khashoggi's "savage" killing was planned and attempts to blame it on intelligence operatives - Riyadh has suggested it was a rogue operation - "will not satisfy us".

ANKARA: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday dismissed attempts by Riyadh to blame Jamal Khashoggi's "savage" killing on rogue operatives, saying the person who ordered the death of the prominent Saudi journalist must "be brought to account".

In a speech to parliament about a case that has sparked outrage around the globe, Erdogan did not mention Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who some U.S. lawmakers suspect ordered the killing.

But he said Turkey would not complete its investigation into Khashoggi's death until all questions were answered and Turkey was told the identity of a local collaborator Riyadh says disposed of the body.

"Intelligence and security institutions have evidence showing the murder was planned.... Pinning such a case on some security and intelligence members will not satisfy us or the international community," he said.

"The Saudi administration has taken an important step by admitting to the murder. From now on, we expect them to uncover all those responsible for this matter from top to bottom and make them face the necessary punishments," he said.

"From the person who gave the order, to the person who carried it out, they must all be brought to account."

A Saudi cabinet meeting chaired by King Salman said Riyadh would hold to account those responsible for the killing and those who failed in their duties, whoever they were.

Erdogan said the whereabouts of Khashoggi's body were still unknown and he demanded Saudi Arabia reveal the identity of a "local cooperator" who purportedly took the body.

Erdogan's speech coincided with the opening in Riyadh of an investment conference which Western political figures, leading international bankers and company executives have boycotted because of the furore around Khashoggi's death.

The Washington Post columnist, a sharp critic of the crown prince, the kingdom's de facto ruler, disappeared three weeks ago after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to obtain documents for his upcoming marriage.

SAUDI VERSION

Turkish officials suspect Khashoggi was killed and dismembered inside the consulate by Saudi agents. Turkish sources say authorities have an audio recording purportedly documenting the killing of the 59-year-old. Erdogan made no reference to any audio recording in his speech.

Riyadh initially denied knowledge of his fate before saying he was killed in a fight in the consulate. That version of events was greeted sceptically by several Western governments, straining relations with the world's biggest oil exporter.

Erdogan said three operatives arrived in Istanbul the day before Khashoggi's killing on an apparent reconnaissance mission. The next day 15 people came to the consulate, including security, intelligence and forensic experts. Consulate personnel were given the day off.

"Why did these 15 people meet in Istanbul on the day of the murder? We are seeking answers to this. Who are these people receiving orders from?" Erdogan said. He added he wanted Saudi Arabia to send the suspects to Turkey for trial.

The White House and the U.S. Department of State did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Erdogan's remarks.

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly played down any suggestion that the crown prince was involved in the killing but also warned of possible economic sanctions.

Trump has also repeatedly highlighted the kingdom's importance as a U.S. ally and said Prince Mohammed was a strong and passionate leader.

For Saudi Arabia's allies, the question will be whether they believe that Prince Mohammed, who has painted himself as a reformer, has any culpability. King Salman, 82, has handed the day-to-day running of Saudi Arabia to the 33-year-old prince.

HIT-SQUAD

Trump spoke with Prince Mohammed on Sunday. He told reporters on Monday that he had teams in Saudi Arabia and Turkey working on the case and would know more about it after they returned to Washington on Monday night or Tuesday.

CIA Director Gina Haspel was travelling to Turkey on Monday to work on the Khashoggi investigation, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

On Saturday, Saudi state media said King Salman had fired five officials over the killing, including Saud al-Qahtani, a top aide who ran social media for Prince Mohammed. Riyadh is also working with Turkey on a joint investigation

Erdogan spoke as hundreds of bankers and company executives joined Saudi officials at a palatial Riyadh hotel for the Future Investment Initiative, an annual event designed to help attract billions of dollars of foreign capital as part of reforms to end Saudi dependence on oil exports.

More than two dozen high-level speakers have pulled out following the outcry over Khashoggi's killing, which many foreign investors fear could damage Riyadh's ties with Western governments.

Despite the furore, Saudi Arabia said it expected to sign deals worth more than US$50 billion in the oil, gas, industries and infrastructure sectors on the opening day, with companies including Trafigura, Total, Hyundai, Norinco, Schlumberger, Halliburton and Baker Hughes.

