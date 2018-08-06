Road crash causes explosion, fire near Bologna airport

ROME: A road accident caused a large explosion and a fire near Bologna airport in northern Italy on Monday, police said, and local media reported some people had been injured.

Police said they had closed off the motorway where the crash took place as well as the surrounding area in Borgo Panigale, on the outskirts of Bologna.

Photos on social media showed a huge ball of fire and black smoke billowing into the sky at the scene of the crash. No further details were immediately available.

(Reporting By Gavin Jones; Editing by Catherine Evans)