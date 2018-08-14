Roadside bomb in Yemen's Aden targets provincial governor's convoy

ADEN: A roadside bomb in Yemen's southern city of Aden targeted the convoy of a Saudi-backed provincial governor but he was unhurt, witnesses said on Tuesday.

Some people were injured in the attack on Ameen Mahmood, governor of Taiz province and a member of Yemen's internationally recognised government in exile.

"The governor was not injured, but some of the escorts were injured and taken to hospital," an official at the governor's office told Reuters.

The Western-backed alliance of Sunni Muslim Arab states intervened in Yemen’s war in 2015 to restore the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi who was ousted from the capital Sanaa by the Houthis.

Coalition forces quickly retook Aden and smaller coastal towns, but since then neither side has made much progress in the war, widely seen as a proxy conflict between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

The number of assassinations and bombings in Aden has increased dramatically despite the presence of the Yemeni president and his government in the coastal city.

(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, additional reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf; Writing by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and David Stamp)