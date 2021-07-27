Man pleads guilty to four murders in Atlanta spa shootings

Robert Aaron Long, the man charged with shooting eight people in Atlanta-area spas in March - six of them women of Asian decent - pleaded guilty on Tuesday (Jul 27) to murdering four of the victims.

Dressed in a white button-down shirt with an open collar and dress slacks and sporting a mohawk haircut, Long pleaded guilty in court to the murders of four people at the day spa in Cherokee County, about 64 km north of Atlanta.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Long, holding his head up but looking somber, also affirmed agreement with the state's recommendation of four life sentences without possibility of parole, to be served consecutively, plus 35 years on other charges.

The victims in Cherokee County have been identified as: Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33; Paul Andre Michels, 54; Xiaojie Yan, 49; and Daoyou Feng, 44.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Long has also been indicted on murder charges in the Mar 16 killings of four women in Fulton County, Georgia, which includes Atlanta.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has said Long targeted the women in Atlanta because of their race, national origin and gender and that she would seek the death penalty against him.