Roblox to host first virtual concert, featuring Old Town Road singer Lil Nas X

SAN MATEO, California: Gaming platform Roblox said on Tuesday (Nov 10) it will host first virtual concert this weekend, featuring Old Town Road singer Lil Nas X.

Roblox is partnering with Columbia Records to bring the rapper to its millions of users for three free live virtual concerts, as video games become a popular means for artists to promote their music when COVID-19 curbs have barred big gatherings.

"This immersive concert experience is the first of its kind on Roblox, featuring Lil Nas X rendered digitally with motion-capture performance," said Roblox in a statement.

"This unique celebration represents our next step in digital music experiences and opens the door for all kinds of incredible experiences," it added.

Epic Games, the makers of Fortnite, held a three-week-long concert series in the game's party royale island in September, while Roblox hosted an album launch party for popstar Ava Max in the same month.

Roblox Corp, which is among the world's most popular gaming sites for children with an estimated 150 million monthly active users as of July, said last month it had filed for a New York stock market listing.

Reuters had earlier reported the listing, which cashes in on a lockdown boom in video game sales and online spending, would value the company at as much as US$8 billion.