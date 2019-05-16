Roche: FDA approves drug combo Venclexta plus Gazyva for previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia

Roche said on Thursday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved a treatment using its drugs Venclexta plus Gazyva for people with previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

"Venclexta plus Gazyva is the only chemotherapy-free option of fixed duration that provides durable responses to help people live longer without progression of their disease, compared to a standard-of-care," Roche's Chief Medical Officer Sandra Horning said in a statement.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michelle Martin)