Roche drugs reduces ventilator need for COVID-19 patients: Study

ZURICH: Roche's Actermra/Roactemra drugs reduced the likelihood patients with COVID-19 related pneumonia will need mechanical ventilation, the company said on Friday (Sep 18).

Hospital patients taking the drug were 44 per cent less likely to need ventilators or die, the company said, citing the results of its Empacta phase III study.

Roche said it would share its results with health authorities, including the US Food and Drug Administration.

