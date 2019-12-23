Roche enters US$1.15 billion licensing deal for Sarepta gene therapy

Roche entered into a US$1.15 billion licensing agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics to obtain the right to launch and commercialize Sarepta's gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) outside the United States, it said on Monday.

Roche will make an upfront payment of US$750 million in cash and US$400 million worth in equity at closing for Sarepta's investigational micro-dystrophin gene therapy SRP-9001, it said in a statement on Monday.

Sarepta is eligible to receive up to US$1.7 billion in regulatory and sales milestones, plus royalties on net sales, Roche said.

