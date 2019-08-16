Roche's personalized cancer treatment wins FDA approval

World

Roche's personalized cancer treatment wins FDA approval

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Roche Holding AG's personalized cancer treatment, the agency said on Thursday.

The logo of Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche is seen outside the Shanghai Roche Pharmaceutical Co
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche is seen outside the Shanghai Roche Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. headquarters in Shanghai May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Bookmark

REUTERS: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Roche Holding AG's personalized cancer treatment, the agency said on Thursday.

The treatment, Rozlytrek, is a tyrosine kinase inhibitor that targets patients who must be identified via genetic profiling. The treatment is used to treat certain types of solid tumors and a type of lung cancer.

(Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark