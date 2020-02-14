Rocket hits northern Iraqi base hosting US forces, no casualties

KIRKUK, Iraq: A rocket hit a base in northern Iraq that hosts US forces on Thursday (Feb 13) but caused no casualties, Iraqi security sources said.

The base, known as K1 near the city of Kirkuk, is where a US civilian contractor was killed in December in a similar attack, blamed by Washington on Iran-backed militias.

A Reuters witness said US warplanes had scrambled and were soaring overhead shortly after the attack on Thursday. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the rocket.

The December attack was followed by retaliatory US strikes that killed some two-dozen militiamen, attacks by crowds on the US embassy in Baghdad and then the killing by US drone strike in Baghdad of top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani - a series of events that brought the region close to full-scale conflict.

Followers of Soleimani and Iraqi paramilitary leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who died in the same strike, this week marked 40 days since the deaths of their leaders with ceremonies in Baghdad.

