Roger the muscular kangaroo dies, aged 12

ALICE SPRINGS: Roger the kangaroo, who found Internet fame due to his muscular physique, died on Saturday (Dec 8) at the age of 12, The Kangaroo Sanctuary Alice Springs said.

In a video statement, Chris "Brolga" Barns, kangaroo rescuer and founder of The Kangaroo Sanctuary, said that Roger died of old age.

"It's a very sad day here today, for we have lost our beautiful boy Roger. Roger has passed away, he was 12 years old. Ten years ago I built this sanctuary to house Roger and a couple of his wives - Ella, Abigail - I built it so they would have a place to live," said Mr Barns.



"Roger was our alpha male for many years, and he grew up to be a kangaroo that people from all over the world have grown to love, as much as we love him too. So we will reflect on his life today and for many years to come. He will always be here, we've laid him to rest out here so he can be with his family."





Roger found Internet fame in 2015, when images of his muscular physique, as well as him crushing his metal feed bucket began circulating. He weighed about 90kg and stood at about two metres tall.

In January, Mr Barns explained in a video that Roger was "retired" and was less aggressive as he was getting older.

"He used to chase me around everywhere, just the sight of me, he'd chase me and want to kickbox me - but not now. He's an old man who's retired, and we love him a lot."



