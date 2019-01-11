Romania amnesty would be bad for rule of law - EU

BUCHAREST: Passing a law that would decriminalise some corruption incidents and grant amnesty for some offences would be a step back for Bucharest in respecting the rule of law, the head of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Romania's President Klaus Iohannis, Juncker said that while the European Union was built on compromises, there could be no compromise in adhering to the rule of law.

(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)