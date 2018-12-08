Rouhani forecasts 'deluge' of drugs, refugees, attacks if sanctions hurt Iran

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that there could be a "deluge" of drugs, refugees and attacks on the West if reimposed sanctions by the United States weaken Iran's ability to contain these issues.

DUBAI: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that there could be a "deluge" of drugs, refugees and attacks on the West if reimposed sanctions by the United States weaken Iran's ability to contain these issues.

"I warn those who impose sanctions that if Iran's ability to fight drugs and terrorism are affected ... you will not be safe from a deluge of drugs, asylum seekers, bombs and terrorism," Rouhani said in a speech carried live on state television.

Advertisement

He also called U.S. sanctions "economic terrorism".

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Alexander Smith)